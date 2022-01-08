19 Villanova vs. DePaul: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

|
|
Saturday, January 8th, 2022
82pm ET
#19 Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-1) vs.
DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-3)
KenPom: Villanova: 6 | DePaul: 102
WinTrust Arena
Where: Chicago, IL
TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -9.5
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Villanova heads to Chicago to take on DePaul, who is looking for their first BIG EAST Conference win of the season.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
