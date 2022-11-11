 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Villanova vs. Temple Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

The ‘Cats continue their Big 5 season.

By Mike J.
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Villanova Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova’s 2022-23 season continues on Friday with the Wildcats’ first road trip as Kyle Neptune’s squad travels up Broad Street to take on Temple.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
Friday, November 11, 2022
7pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (1-0) vs.
Temple Owls (0-1)

KenPom: Villanova: 19 | Temple: 109
Where: Liacouras Center | Philadelphia, PA

TV/Streaming: ESPNU
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -5.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From VU Hoops

Loading comments...