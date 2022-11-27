 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. Oregon Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

‘Nova looks to return from Portland with at least one win

Kyle Neptune’s Villanova Wildcats look to return from the Pacific Northwest with at least one win as they take on the Oregon Ducks on Sunday in the Phil Knight Invitational.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

Phil Knight Invitational
Sunday, November 27, 2022
3:00pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (2-4) vs.
Oregon Ducks (2-4)

KenPom: Villanova: 47 | Oregon: 55
Where: Chiles Center | Portland, OR

TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -3
