Monday’s Arizin: Daily links for Nov. 28

Women’s Basketball: Maddy Siegrist Scores 2,000th Career Point in Win Over USF - Villanova University

It hasn’t been all doom-and-gloom for Villanova Athletics. In the third place game at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday evening, the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats controlled play from beginning to end and earned a win, while Maddy Siegrist hit a historic mark.

Takeaways from the final day of the PK85 | CBS Sports

Matt Norlander’s notebook has the biggest winners and losers from the biggest regular-season event this season, the PK85.

Phil Knight bracket takeaways: Purdue upsets Gonzaga to spoil Duke vs. Zags matchup; UConn continues hot start - CBSSports.com

Purdue, Iowa State were huge winners Friday in Portland. Matt Norlander's notebook has an in-depth look at the biggest PK85 results

Villanova is just not Villanova right now - The Athletic

The Wildcats are struggling under first-year coach Kyle Neptune.

The Las Vegas Invitational women’s college basketball tournament was a joke | Deadspin

There are adult intramural leagues that have better accommodations...

What is the longest college basketball game ever? Where does Alabama-UNC rank? - DraftKings Nation

Alabama and North Carolina played a four-overtime thriller at the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday. We’ll take a look at where this stacks up to the longest college basketball games of all time.

College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Alabama vs. UNC Game - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

The third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational between Alabama and North Carolina went a little longer than expected.

College basketball bracketology: Texas rises, Villanova drops in updated 2023 NCAA Tournament projection

Projections are as of Saturday afternoon.

Look: 2 College Basketball Players Ejected After Slapping Each Other - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

Two players were ejected during Saturday's college basketball matchup between Bryant and Syracuse.

Villanova suffers first loss of the season to No. 21 Baylor - Villanova University

In the semifinal round of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday evening, the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats lost a hard-fought battle to the No. 21 Baylor Bears.

Women's Basketball: Villanova Holds Off Belmont in Gulf Coast Showcase First Round Game - Villanova University

On the first day of competition at the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase, the No. 23 Villanova Wildcats tallied an 83-80 win over the Belmont Bruins.

After Duke win, Purdue basketball may be better than last year - Sports Illustrated

The Boilermakers aren’t as talented on last year’s group, but now surround star Zach Edey with the perfect supporting cast.

Once a Star of College Basketball, Kevin Ollie Is Now Disrupting It - The New York Times

Since winning his lawsuit against the university he coached to a national championship, Ollie has found purpose running an upstart pro league.

Detroit Pistons: 3 possible trade partners for Saddiq Bey | Pistons Powered

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly taking calls on trades for Saddiq Bey, but is there really a market developing for the forward?

Mavs, Clippers linked to potential trade for Pistons' young stud | Clutch Points

The Mavs, Clippers, and Wizards have all been linked to a potential swoop for Saddiq Bey, who may now be available.

Kyle Lowry Was A Problem For The Wizards In All Three Matchups - Sports Illustrated Washington Wizards News, Analysis and More

16 Year NBA Veteran and Champion Kyle Lowry let his expertise shine against the Wizards in all three matchups

No. 20 UConn men’s basketball takes Phil Knight Invitational title with 71-53 win over Iowa State - The UConn Blog

The Huskies won the hardware with a great defensive and rebounding performance. They're off to their best start since 2013-14.