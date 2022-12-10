Villanova vs. Boston College Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

Villanova’s faces old BIG EAST foe, Boston College in the Never Forget Tribute Classic from Newark.
We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
Saturday, December 10, 2022
5:00pm ET
Villanova Wildcats (4-5) vs.
Boston College Eagles (5-5)
KenPom: Villanova: 55 | BC: 144
Where: Prudential Center | Newark, NJ
TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -9.5
