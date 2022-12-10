 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. Boston College Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

By Mike J.
Phil Knight Invitational - Iowa State v Villanova Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Villanova’s faces old BIG EAST foe, Boston College in the Never Forget Tribute Classic from Newark.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
Saturday, December 10, 2022
5:00pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (4-5) vs.
Boston College Eagles (5-5)

KenPom: Villanova: 55 | BC: 144
Where: Prudential Center | Newark, NJ

TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -9.5
