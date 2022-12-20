State of the Nova Nation podcast: Preparing for the Storm

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat recap Villanova’s 71-64 win over St. Joe’s in the Holy War battle on Saturday afternoon. The duo discuss Chris Arcidiacono’s breakout performance, Villanova’s ability to win without good play from Cam Whitmore and Brandon Slater’s offensive jump. Then, they preview ‘Nova’s Big East home opener against St. John’s on Wednesday night. Emma and Pat break down St. John’s strength of schedule so far thus season, how Villanova can compete with its high-tempo offense and whether the defense can stand pat against Joel Soriano down low. Be sure to subscribe to the pod, leave us a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.