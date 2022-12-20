Tuesday’s Arizin: Daily links for Dec. 20

Happy Tuesday! Here are your links to start off your day:

Villanova fixture Chris Arcidiacono proving his value for Wildcats | Philly Inquirer

“Ryan's better,” St. Joseph's students slow-chanted. "I do hear it," Chris said. He has played the fourth-highest total of minutes on 'Nova's team so far this season.

Big East Power Rankings and Thoughts: Week 6 | Road to the Garden

Power rankings, awards, and thoughts on the Big East through December 18.

Two York! New York Knicks' Brunson, Randle Earn Player of the Week Noms - Sports Illustrated

Though the New York Knicks' representatives fell short of the honor, this week's Eastern Conference Player of the Week proceedings had an intriguing metropolitan flair.

College basketball rankings: UConn rises, Kentucky slides, North Carolina returns - The Athletic

Purdue and UConn are an easy 1-2 atop Seth Davis' ballot, but things get murky after that.

Slater Tabbed Philadelphia Big Five Player of the Week - Villanova University

After heating up from the three-point line and helping 'Nova clinch a share of the Big 5 crown, Brandon Slater earns Philadelphia Big 5 honors.

Baseball: Gordon Graceffo Named Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year - Villanova University

The St. Louis Cardinals named former Wildcat, Gordon Graceffo, Minor League Pitcher of the Year after a standout season.

Sizing up college basketball's 5 unbeaten teams | FOX Sports

Surprise! Purdue, UConn, Mississippi State, New Mexico and Utah State remain unbeaten. Can they keep it up?

UCLA cracks the top 5 in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings | NCAA.com

UCLA won at Maryland and beat Kentucky to move into the top five behind Kansas, Arizona, UConn and No. 1 Purdue in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings.

Predictions for college basketball’s undefeated teams’ first loss - Sports Illustrated

Purdue, UConn, Mississippi State, Utah State and New Mexico are the only programs without a defeat in 2022-23.

College basketball's 10 takes: Buy and sell one Top 25 team, UCLA's spark, Brandon Miller's NPOY moment

Latest set of college basketball takes from 247 Sports.

College basketball panic meter: How much should Kentucky, Indiana, others freak out? - The Athletic

After a weekend of Top 25 games Seth Davis looks at the aftermath. Plus the mid-major top 10 and his games to watch.

College basketball rankings: Purdue and UConn are in a battle for No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 - CBSSports.com

There's not much separating the No. 1 Boilermakers and the No. 2 Huskies