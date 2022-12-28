 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Villanova vs. UConn: Chat, Streaming, Odds, & more

By Mike J.
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Villanova Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova continues their 2023 BIG EAST Conference play on the road as they face the nation’s #2 ranked team- the Connecticut Huskies.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
6:30pm ET

Villanova Wildcats (7-5, 1-0) vs.
#2 Connecticut Huskies (13-0, 2-0)

KenPom: Villanova: 55 | UConn: 2
Where: XL Center | Hartford, CT

TV/Streaming: FS1
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova +12.5
