State of the Nova Nation podcast: A Missed Opportunity in Hartford

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: Emma and Pat break down Villanova’s 74-66 loss to UConn in their instant reaction podcast after the game on Wednesday night. The duo discuss Villanova’s strong defense against one of the best offenses in the country, Eric Dixon’s dominant performance against Adama Sanogo, freshmen woes and UConn’s ability to wear Villanova down and force mistakes. Emma and Pat discuss whether this loss was a moral victory and wonder how this team looks compared to the team pre-Cam Whitmore’s debut. Lastly, they preview Villanova’s matchup against Marquette on New Year’s Eve and answer questions from the mailbag. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.