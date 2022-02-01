State of the Nova Nation: Weathering the Storm, Big Week Ahead, Jersey Rankings

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: Pat recaps Villanova’s 73-62 win over Saint John’s this past weekend at the Finneran Pavilion. He breaks down how a change in gameplan helped lead the Wildcats to their victory and keys in on the defensive performances that held the Red Storm to just 62 points. He also analyzes the impact of the bench, Brandon Slater’s ankle and Collin Gillespie’s efficiency on the way to the victory. With huge games against Marquette and Connecticut looming, he tees up some things to watch during a vital stretch for the ‘Cats. The show then closes by ranking the best Villanova jerseys. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

