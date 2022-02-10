State of the Nova Nation: Surviving the Garden, Big East Physicality and Your Questions!

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)!

Episode Description: Pat is joined by Eugene Rapay to review Villanova’s nail-biting 75-69 win over Saint John’s at Madison Square Garden after shouting out the Women’s team for their huge win over UConn. The duo reflects what went wrong in the final four minutes which led to the Johnnies cutting a 20 point deficit to 3 before discussing the impact of injured guards Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore. Eugene and Pat then analyze the contributions made by Eric Dixon and Brandon Slater before questioning the bench minutes distribution. The show then closes will a look to Saturday’s matchup with Seton Hall at Wells Fargo and your questions in our weekly mailbag. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

