The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball says “U Can’t”

Happy Thursday Nova Nation! The Villanova Women’s team just pulled off a massive upset, beating UConn on their home court 72-69. This was UConn’s first Big East loss since rejoining the league.

Villanova has a history of ending UConn winning streaks. In 2003, Villanova knocked off then undefeated UConn in the Big East Tournament, ending their 70 game win streak.

For Villanova, this was an important win for many reasons. First, it keeps them in the hunt for a Big East title now just two games back of UConn in the loss column and tied with DePaul and Marquette. It also keeps alive a now eight game winning streak for the Wildcats, who haven’t dropped a game in nearly a month since traveling to DePaul on January 14th.

But most importantly, this really solidifies Nova in the conversation for the NCAA Tournament. This is their second win over a ranked team on the season, having previously defeated then #23 Oregon State. Villanova wasn’t receiving any votes in the AP poll coming into this game, but the national spotlight is on them now and they’ll surely make a quick jump.

Congrats again to the women’s team on an AMAZING win. And as always, it’s especially fun when it comes at UConn’s expense.

St. John’s Late Game Heroics Fall Short Against No. 15 Villanova, 75-69 | The Torch

NEW YORK, NY — In the team’s last attempt for a win streak that would spark an at-large NCAA tournament bid, St. John’s couldn’t overcome the loss of its starting point guard against a tough conference opponent. Despite nearly erasing a 20-point deficit, the Johnnies eventually succumbed to the Villanova Wildcats, 75-69. Prior to the...

RECAP: #15 Villanova defeats Saint John’s, 75-69 | Big East Coast Bias

The Wildcats went wire-to-wire to complete the season sweep on Saint John’s.

Three takeaways for St. John’s: Wheeler, shot selection, free throws | Rumble In The Garden

Wheeler excels to carry team while Posh is out. But same result for round two of the Villanova series.

Men’s Basketball Holds Off Late Comeback Push to Beat St. John’s, 75-69 | The Villanovan

No. 15 Villanova escaped a late comeback effort from St. John’s Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, coming away with a 75-69 victory. The Wildcats had five players in double figures on the night, with redshirt sophomore forward Eric Dixon and junior guard Justin Moore leading all Wildcat scorers with 16...

Three Wildcats Named as National Award Finalists | The Villanovan

Every season, the NCAA hands out positional awards to five players in college basketball to recognize their excellence in that position. The committee begins the season with 20 members of a watchlist, and then narrows it down to 10 later on in the season. This season, three Villanova Wildcats were named finalists for their respective...

Detroit Pistons: The most underrated part of Saddiq Bey's game | Piston Powered

Saddiq Bey has made strides in his second season for the Detroit Pistons, but there is one part of his game that is already solid.

Around the Big East WBB: Siegrist has Villanova surging at right time | The Daily Campus

The saying “There’s no time like the present” could not be more applicable to a team like the Villanova Wildcats. Villanova lost its first conference game to Providence 66-47, who currently sits in seventh place at 4-9 in conference. It then lost to Creighton 72-58, a team that is 11-4 in conference and currently in…

No. 8 UConn's 169-game conference win streak ends to Nova | Spectrum News

Lior Garzon scored 19 points and Maddie Siegrist added 17 to lead Villanova to a 72-69 win over No. 8 UConn, ending the Huskies’ 169-game conference winning streak

Down Goes UConn: Wildcats Snap Huskies’ Streak, 72-69 | The Villanovan

On Wednesday night, Villanova achieved something that hasn’t been done since 2013 as it handed UConn its first conference loss in 169 games. The Wildcats stormed into the XL Center in Hartford, CT, defeating the Huskies 72-69. It had been even longer since the Wildcats had defeated UConn, the last time being Feb. 28, 2004...

UConn women's basketball team's 145-game regular-season conference win streak ends after loss to Villanova | ESPN

The UConn women's basketball team lost 72-69 to Villanova on Wednesday, ending the Huskies' 145-game regular-season conference winning streak that dated back to March 2013 and was the longest in NCAA women's basketball history.

Meet 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Christian Benford, CB, Villanova | Draft Diamonds

Villanova cornerback Christian Benford is one of the best small-school cornerbacks in the country. He is a stud small schooler

2022 Men’s Lacrosse Season Preview | Villanova University

The Villanova men’s lacrosse team is set to open the 2022 season this Saturday, February 12th against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Villanova sees three runners run sub-4-minute miles at Penn States | The Inquirer

"Seeing our other teammates exceed, nothing makes me happier," said junior runner Sean Dolan, one of the three Villanova milers who made history on Jan. 29.

17 Wildcats Named to 2021 NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad | Villanova University

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Over 1,370 student-athletes from 80 Division I institutions have been named to the 2021 NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad.

Three Villanovans Complete Rare Running Feat | The Villanovan

For any team to have a sub-four minute miler is a massive accomplishment, so for Villanova to have three in the same race is practically unheard of. On Jan. 29 at Penn State, senior Charlie O’Donovan, junior Sean Dolan and redshirt freshman Liam Murphy all clocked in under the four minute threshold. O’Donovan led the...