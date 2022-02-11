The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s Bracketology

Happy Friday Nova Nation! This weekend will mark exactly one month until Selection Sunday, the Christmas morning of the college basketball world. Last year, Villanova fans woke up to a #5 Seed in the South that turned into a Sweet 16 run. So what will this season’s tournament hold in store?

There are a couple of predictor’s to keep your eyes on if you want to play Nostradamus and devine the Wildcat’s seed. The first is the tool the Selection Committee uses to start the evaluation process, The NET. The NET is a complicated formula that takes in multiple metrics and season rankings. The big questions the NET seems to concern itself with are who did you beat, and who will you beat? Villanova has ranked very highly in the NET this season, currently ranking 6th in the country. Some additional details:

Villanova is 5-5 in Q1 and 3-1 in Q2, with no losses in Q3 or Q4

Nova ranks Top 10 in KenPom, BPI, and Sagarin

The Wildcats have three Q1 games, two Q2, and one Q4 remaining on their schedule

So not only does Villanova rank very high in the computer numbers, they also have a lot of opportunity for impact wins left on the schedule. This is a great position for Nova to be in to continue improving their tournament resume.

The other thing to keep an eye on is bracket predictions. There are a few out there that have gotten really good at predicting this stuff, and some others that just end up guessing correctly sometimes. The site www.bracketmatrix.com does a great job compiling all of those brackets out there and spitting out the “hive mind” prediction for seeding as they’re updated. Currently, they have Nova averaging out as the final #3 seed, alongside Houston, Wisconsin, and Texas Tech. The collective of over one hundred bracketologists have Nova ranked anywhere from a #2 Seed to a #5 seed, which means the general consensus is that Nova will finish as at least a Top 20 team.

It’ll be fun to keep an eye on as the Wildcats try to close out strong through the regular season and what should be an exciting Big East Tournament. So for our poll today, the question to you is what seed will Villanova end up with in the Tournament?

Poll What seed will Villanova receive in the 2022 NCAA Tournament? 1 Seed

2 Seed

3 Seed

4 Seed

5 Seed

6 Seed

Other vote view results 0% 1 Seed (1 vote)

4% 2 Seed (14 votes)

52% 3 Seed (164 votes)

36% 4 Seed (116 votes)

5% 5 Seed (18 votes)

0% 6 Seed (2 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 315 votes total Vote Now

In other news...

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Seton Hall brings 3-game win streak to No. 15 Villanova | Sports Naut

Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore don't need to score points in bunches for No. 15 Villanova to be successful.

Former longtime Inquirer writer Joe Juliano will join the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame | The Inquirer

The USBWA is an association of college basketball writers. Juliano covered Villanova for the last 14 seasons and wrote about some of the most dramatic games in the last three decades.

State of the Conference: Evaluating the Big East | Basketball News

Nearing the end of the NCAA regular season, Derek Murray takes a dive into the state of the Big East.

Future Wildcats

As Senior Year At Spalding Winds Down, Villanova-Bound Cam Whitmore Feels 'Truly Blessed' | PressBox

Now in his senior year at Archbishop Spalding, basketball star Cam Whitmore is enjoying a big season for the Cavaliers before heading to Villanova. "I am grateful for my development and truly blessed to be in the position I am in," Whitmore said.

NBA Wildcats

Bucks get Serge Ibaka; Donte DiVincenzo out in 4-team trade | Fox 6

The Milwaukee Bucks traded for center Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers. Donte DiVincenzo was among the players shipped out in the deal.

Kings finally land Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo in four-team trade | NBC Sports

The Kings tried to trade for Donte DiVincenzo but tampering interered. They're getting him now in a four-team trade with the Bucks, Pistons and Clippers.

Villanova Athletics

Men’s Lacrosse to Open Season at Penn State Saturday | Villanova University

Villanova, Pa.- The Villanova men's lacrosse team will travel to State College to open the 2022 season against the Penn State Nittany Lions of Saturday afternoon.

Villanova Notebook: Wildcats Open Season in Buzz Classic at Georgia Tech | Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa.—The start of the 2022 softball season officially arrives on Friday afternoon when the Wildcats open play in the Buzz Classic at Georgia Tech. The

Campbell Named to Tewaaraton Award Watch List | Villanova University

Washington, D.C.- The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2022 Tewaaraton Award men's and women's Watch Lists. The lists include the top players across all