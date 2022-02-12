|
|
Saturday, February 12th, 2022
1pm ET
#15 Villanova Wildcats (18-6, 11-3) vs.
Seton Hall Pirates (15-7, 6-6)
KenPom: Villanova: 9 | Seton Hall: 37
Wells Fargo Center
Where: Philadelphia, PA
TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -OFF
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Villanova hosts Seton Hall in the Wildcats’ final [scheduled] game of the season at the Wells Fargo Center.
This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
Loading comments...