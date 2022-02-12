 clock menu more-arrow no yes

#15 Villanova vs. Seton Hall: Live Score, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

The last [scheduled] game at the Wells...

By Mike J.
Saturday, February 12th, 2022
1pm ET
#15 Villanova Wildcats (18-6, 11-3) vs.
Seton Hall Pirates (15-7, 6-6)
KenPom: Villanova: 9 | Seton Hall: 37
Wells Fargo Center
Where: Philadelphia, PA
TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -OFF
Villanova hosts Seton Hall in the Wildcats’ final [scheduled] game of the season at the Wells Fargo Center.

