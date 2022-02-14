AP Poll: Villanova jumps up to #10, Gonzaga #1 in newest rankings

The Villanova Wildcats (19-6, 12-3) have returned to the Top 10 in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. ‘Nova was the country’s biggest riser, going up five spots in a week that saw Jay Wright’s squad tally victories over St John’s and Seton Hall.

Gonzaga is the country’s newest #1 recording 56 of 60 first-place votes. Auburn, who tallied the balance of the first-place votes, dropped a spot to #2 and is followed by Arizona, Kentucky, and Purdue to round out the Top 5.

The new poll also has fellow BIG EAST school, Providence, in the Top 10 with the Friars coming in at #8. Kansas, Baylor, and Duke are also ahead of Villanova.

UConn also represents the BIG EAST coming in the rankings at #24. Marquette and Xavier fell out of the Top 25, but are still receiving votes.

Villanova returns to the court on Tuesday in a Top 10 battle as they travel to the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence to take on the #8 Friars. Tipoff is slated for 8p ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network [watch on Fubo TV].