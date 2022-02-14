 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AP Poll: Villanova jumps up to #10, Gonzaga #1 in newest rankings

Wildcats return to Top 10

DePaul v Viillanova Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Villanova Wildcats (19-6, 12-3) have returned to the Top 10 in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. ‘Nova was the country’s biggest riser, going up five spots in a week that saw Jay Wright’s squad tally victories over St John’s and Seton Hall.

Gonzaga is the country’s newest #1 recording 56 of 60 first-place votes. Auburn, who tallied the balance of the first-place votes, dropped a spot to #2 and is followed by Arizona, Kentucky, and Purdue to round out the Top 5.

The new poll also has fellow BIG EAST school, Providence, in the Top 10 with the Friars coming in at #8. Kansas, Baylor, and Duke are also ahead of Villanova.

UConn also represents the BIG EAST coming in the rankings at #24. Marquette and Xavier fell out of the Top 25, but are still receiving votes.

Villanova returns to the court on Tuesday in a Top 10 battle as they travel to the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence to take on the #8 Friars. Tipoff is slated for 8p ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network [watch on Fubo TV].

February 14, 2022 AP Poll

Rank Team Record Points
Rank Team Record Points
1 Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1496
2 Auburn (4) 23-2 1413
3 Arizona 22-2 1370
4 Kentucky 21-4 1350
5 Purdue 22-4 1163
6 Kansas 20-4 1151
7 Baylor 21-4 1148
8 Providence 21-2 1093
9 Duke 21-4 1073
10 Villanova 19-6 911
11 Texas Tech 19-6 858
12 Illinois 18-6 778
13 UCLA 17-5 711
14 Houston 20-4 700
15 Wisconsin 19-5 631
16 Tennessee 18-6 595
17 USC 21-4 554
18 Ohio State 15-6 503
19 Michigan State 18-6 485
20 Texas 18-7 410
21 Murray State 24-2 290
22 Wyoming 21-3 190
23 Arkansas 19-6 158
24 UConn 17-7 112
25 Alabama 16-9 80
Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary’s 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Miami 3, Boise State 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

