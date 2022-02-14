AP Poll: Villanova jumps up to #10, Gonzaga #1 in newest rankings

The Villanova Wildcats (19-6, 12-3) have returned to the Top 10 in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. ‘Nova was the country’s biggest riser, going up five spots in a week that saw Jay Wright’s squad tally victories over St John’s and Seton Hall.
Gonzaga is the country’s newest #1 recording 56 of 60 first-place votes. Auburn, who tallied the balance of the first-place votes, dropped a spot to #2 and is followed by Arizona, Kentucky, and Purdue to round out the Top 5.
Get Ready for March Madness with a new Villanova Block V logo shirt.
The new poll also has fellow BIG EAST school, Providence, in the Top 10 with the Friars coming in at #8. Kansas, Baylor, and Duke are also ahead of Villanova.
UConn also represents the BIG EAST coming in the rankings at #24. Marquette and Xavier fell out of the Top 25, but are still receiving votes.
Villanova returns to the court on Tuesday in a Top 10 battle as they travel to the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence to take on the #8 Friars. Tipoff is slated for 8p ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network [watch on Fubo TV].
February 14, 2022 AP Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|1
|Gonzaga (56)
|21-2
|1496
|2
|Auburn (4)
|23-2
|1413
|3
|Arizona
|22-2
|1370
|4
|Kentucky
|21-4
|1350
|5
|Purdue
|22-4
|1163
|6
|Kansas
|20-4
|1151
|7
|Baylor
|21-4
|1148
|8
|Providence
|21-2
|1093
|9
|Duke
|21-4
|1073
|10
|Villanova
|19-6
|911
|11
|Texas Tech
|19-6
|858
|12
|Illinois
|18-6
|778
|13
|UCLA
|17-5
|711
|14
|Houston
|20-4
|700
|15
|Wisconsin
|19-5
|631
|16
|Tennessee
|18-6
|595
|17
|USC
|21-4
|554
|18
|Ohio State
|15-6
|503
|19
|Michigan State
|18-6
|485
|20
|Texas
|18-7
|410
|21
|Murray State
|24-2
|290
|22
|Wyoming
|21-3
|190
|23
|Arkansas
|19-6
|158
|24
|UConn
|17-7
|112
|25
|Alabama
|16-9
|80
Loading comments...