State of the Nova Nation: Sinking the Seton Hall Ship and a Trip to the Dunk

Episode Description: Pat breaks down the ‘Cats close win over the Seton Hall Pirates this past weekend at the Wells Fargo Center. He focuses on Villanova’s successful comeback and close out in the final ten minutes, something that this Villanova team has struggled with throughout the season. He also keys in on Seton Hall’s defensive game plan, Nova’s ability to score in the paint and the impact made by Jermaine Samuels. The show then turns to get you ready for Tuesday’s showdown against the Providence Friars and a look back at a wild weekend in the Big East before closing out with some questions. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

