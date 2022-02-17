State of the Nova Nation: Winning in Friar Town, Collin Gillespie’s Legacy and Your Questions!

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: Pat recaps Villanova’s thrilling 89-84 victory at the Dunk against the Providence Friars. He discusses the implications of Nova’s win and how the Big East regular season title race will be impacted. The show expands on Collin Gillespie’s monumental 33 point performance, the Wildcats’ ability to hit from beyond the arc as well as how Villanova was able to close out the Friars. Other topics include Brandon Slater’s resurgence, what the Friars should have done more of, a look ahead to Georgetown plus a whiparound the Big East and finally answering your questions. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

