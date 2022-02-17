Villanova to participate in Phil Knight Invitational

Villanova has been invited to play in the Phil Knight Invitational in November (noted in Wednesday’s Arizin). The Wildcats will travel to Portland, Oregon to join Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, and UConn in one of two events celebrating the Nike founder’s 85th Birthday over the week of Thanksgiving.

The PK85 Event will also include the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy featuring Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia, and Xavier. Additionally, both the PKI and PKL will have a four-team women’s bracket.

All four events will be played in a bracket-style format; the men will play three games, while the women will play two.

The events will take place Nov. 24-27, 2022 in three venues across the Rose City: the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.

Schedules for the games are expected to be released this summer. All games will be broadcast on the ESPN Family of Networks.