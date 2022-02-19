Villanova tops Senior Night celebrations with 74-66 win over Georgetown

With a 74-66 win at the Finneran Pavilion on Senior Night, No. 10 Villanova handed the rival Georgetown Hoyas their 16th-straight loss.

While back-and-forth at first, Villanova eventually pulled away in the second half behind a resurgence from guard Justin Moore. With less than five minutes to play, Moore soared high for a block on Aminu Mohammed on the defensive end. He then turned around and completed a tough three-point play to make it 66-57 in Villanova’s favor with 4:19 left to play. The Wildcats were then able to hold on for the victory.

Despite a slow start, Moore led the way for the ‘Cats, scoring 19 points and grabbing six rebounds. Brandon Slater also had a solid showing on his Senior Night, adding 11 points and two steals.

For Georgetown, guard Donald Carey had 24 points and shot 69% from the field, but the effort was not enough for the Hoyas.

Full recap, with quotes, to arrive shortly.