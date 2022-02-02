The Sun’s Arizin: Big East Misconceptions

Happy Game Day Nova Nation! The Big East regular season schedule is a minefield of both obviously dangerous opponents and deceptive spoilers that can go off at any time. Just ask UConn, who lost at home last night to Creighton. The media have had a narrative this year that the Big East race is FINALLY competitive again after being dominated for so long by Villanova, but that simply isn’t the case.
The last time any team really “ran away” with the Big East regular season title was Villanova in 2017, the year they were the #1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. That season the Wildcats finished conference play with a three game lead on the competition. It was the fourth straight season the Wildcats had one the regular season title by multiple games, and so the narrative began.
However, since then, no team has one the regular season title by more than a single game. In 2018, Xavier was the regular season champion. In 2020, there was a three way tie for conference champion. Even in the uneven schedule of 2021, had Villanova had one more loss then Creighton would have been the Big East champion.
Even if you look at how “Elite” these teams were when it comes to tournament seeding, Villanova has been on par with the rest of the league, not running away with it:
- 2021: Villanova and Creighton both 5 Seeds
- 2019: Marquette a 5 Seed to Villanova’s 6 Seed
- 2018: Villanova and Xavier both 1 Seeds
The fact is that while Villanova has been the class of the Big East for a while, that doesn’t mean the conference hasn’t been competitive. I’m glad that narrative is starting to dissipate, and college basketball fans are starting to realize how hard it is to win in this conference.
Speaking of which, Villanova’s got a tough one tonight on the road against a ranked Marquette team. So for today’s gameday poll, let’s talk scoring. Villanova has the conferences most efficient offense, and the best shooting percentage from inside the arc. Meanwhile, Marquette is the Big East’s best three point shooting team and has the best effective FG%. So in this battle for efficient scoring between two very good defenses, which team has the best overall FG% tonight?
Poll
Which team will finish the game with the best FG%?
-
73%
Villanova Wildcats
-
26%
Marquette Golden Eagles
In other news...
Villanova at Marquette
Villanova has more than Justin Lewis on their mind in Marquette visit | Delco Times
It was all Justin Lewis two weeks ago, as the redshirt freshman guard scored the last seven points as Marquette rallied for a 57-54 victory over Villanova at the Finneran Pavilion.
How Marquette coach Shaka Smart has found a home in, and built a Big East contender, in Milwaukee | NCAA.com
First year Marquette coach Shaka Smart checked in with March Madness correspondent Andy Katz to discuss his first season at the helm.
5 NCAA basketball teams on upset alert this week: Duke playing with fire | Fansided
The Duke Blue Devils have been playing down to their competition in the ACC, making them one of this week's top college basketball upset picks.
BIG EAST Honors Black Fives Era with 22 Games Across Entire Conference | Marquette University Athletics
During the month of February, the BIG EAST Conference will celebrate Black History Month by partnering with the Black Fives Foundation, a nonprofit public charity
Pudner:Justin Lewis Rising as NBA Prospect, Joins Morsell as All-Big East | Marquette Hoops
The all-time analytics coach Brad Stevens braved the Nor’easter and 19 inches of snow to watch the Marquette at Providence game to scout someone, and today’s
Villanova at Marquette: 2021-22 basketball game preview, TV schedule | Busting Brackets
A matchup between a pair of top five teams in the Big East in Milwaukee as Marquette hosts Villanova. Here’s a preview of the matchup.
No. 12 Villanova plays No. 24 Marquette, seeks 5th straight road win | The Washington Post
No. 12 Villanova plays No. 24 Marquette, seeks 5th straight road win
Villanova Men’s Basketball
Villanova’s Caleb Daniels looking good after barely touching a basketball all summer | Philadelphia Inquirer
Heart inflammation kept him from playing his sport from April to September.
Gillespie Named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List | Villanova University
Gillespie on Cousy Award Watch List
Moore Named to Jerry West Award Watch List | Villanova University
Moore among 10 candidates for Jerry West Award
Wooden Award Late Season Watch List Includes Gillespie | Villanova University
Gillespie on Wooden Award Late Season Watch List
What's the most important remaining game in every college basketball conference? | ESPN
We're coming down the stretch in college basketball, and these are the games in each league that matter this month.
NBA Wildcats
NBA trade deadline: As Jalen Brunson enjoys breakout season, Mavericks face tough decision on guard's future | CBSSports.com
A big Dallas decision is looming in regards to trading Brunson, re-signing him later or letting him walk for free
Heat Rule Out Kyle Lowry For Raptors Return | Sports Illustrated Toronto
The Miami Heat will be without Kyle Lowry for personal reasons in what would have been his first game in Toronto against the Raptors
Knicks Notes: Randle, Fox, Perry, Arcidiacono | Hoops Rumors
Arcidiacono's time with the Knicks appears to have come to an end.
One-on-one with the Milwaukee Bucks’ Donte DiVincenzo: ‘I can control my attitude and my effort every day’ | The Athletic
Trying to find his rhythm after ankle surgery and often mentioned in trade talks, the Bucks guard is working to control what he can control
Cade Cunningham 1 of 3 Detroit Pistons in Rising Stars tourney | Detroit Free Press
The new Rising Stars format will see Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart divided between four seven-player teams and a mini-tournament.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue | NBA.com
The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Exec...
Villanova Athletics
Paige Rauch Earns D1Softball, Softball America Preseason Accolades | Villanova University
VILLANOVA, Pa.—Graduate pitcher/utility Paige Rauch (Windsor, N.Y.) is receiving national recognition as the Wildcats prepare to open the 2022 season later this
Montesi grabs third consecutive BIG EAST Female Athlete of the Week | Villanova University
NEW YORK – For the third consecutive week, Kelly Montesi (Greenwich, Conn.) has been tabbed the BIG EAST Female Athlete of the Week, as announced by the conference
Loading comments...