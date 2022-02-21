Villanova moves up to #8 in newest AP Poll

Villanova has bumped up to the #8 spot in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. The Wildcats (21-6, 14-3) recorded victories over previously ranked #8 Providence and Georgetown on Senior Night last week.

Gonzaga is the unanimous #1 team in the country receiving all 61 first-place votes in the poll. Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, and Kansas round out the Top 5.

Arkansas is the biggest mover in this week’s poll, with the Razorbacks moving up five spots to #18. Ohio State had the biggest drop falling four spots to #22.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Providence at #11 and Connecticut at #21. Marquette, Xavier, and Creighton are also receiving votes.

Villanova returns to action on the road on Tuesday when the Wildcats travel to Hartford for another Top 25 game against #21 UConn. Tipoff is slated for 8p from the XL Center. The game will be aired on FS1.