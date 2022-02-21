 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villanova moves up to #8 in newest AP Poll

‘Zags are the consensus #1.

By Mike J.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 01 Villanova at Seton Hall Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Villanova has bumped up to the #8 spot in the newest AP Poll released on Monday. The Wildcats (21-6, 14-3) recorded victories over previously ranked #8 Providence and Georgetown on Senior Night last week.

Gonzaga is the unanimous #1 team in the country receiving all 61 first-place votes in the poll. Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, and Kansas round out the Top 5.

Arkansas is the biggest mover in this week’s poll, with the Razorbacks moving up five spots to #18. Ohio State had the biggest drop falling four spots to #22.

The BIG EAST is also represented by Providence at #11 and Connecticut at #21. Marquette, Xavier, and Creighton are also receiving votes.

Villanova returns to action on the road on Tuesday when the Wildcats travel to Hartford for another Top 25 game against #21 UConn. Tipoff is slated for 8p from the XL Center. The game will be aired on FS1.

February 21, 2022 AP Poll

Rank Team Record Points
1 Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1525
2 Arizona 24-2 1461
3 Auburn 24-3 1313
4 Purdue 24-4 1299
5 Kansas 22-4 1297
6 Kentucky 22-5 1248
7 Duke 23-4 1146
8 Villanova 21-6 1071
9 Texas Tech 21-6 1066
10 Baylor 22-5 984
11 Providence 22-3 910
12 UCLA 19-5 802
13 Wisconsin 21-5 735
14 Houston 22-4 734
15 Illinois 19-7 666
16 USC 23-4 586
17 Tennessee 19-7 580
18 Arkansas 21-6 502
19 Murray State 26-2 371
20 Texas 19-8 349
21 UConn 19-7 340
22 Ohio State 16-7 320
23 Saint Mary's 22-6 148
24 Alabama 17-10 63
25 Iowa 18-8 59
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1

