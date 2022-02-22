State of the Nova Nation: Senior Day, Bracket Talk and Rivalries with Brendan Reilly

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Pat is joined by VU Hoops senior writer and editor Brendan Reilly (@BrendanReilly37) to discuss Villanova’s disjointed win over the Georgetown Hoyas on senior day. The duo center their discussion around what needs to be cleaned up for the Wildcats as they continue their journey toward March. They then take a look ahead to the game against UConn to break down what they’ll be watching for on Tuesday night. With the selection committee’s release of their late season bracket preview from over the weekend, Patrick and Brendan react to Villanova’s projected landing spot as a 3 seed in the East and how they think it will end up. The episode then concludes with a debate about Nova’s biggest rivals and a whiparound the Big East. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

