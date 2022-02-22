The Sun’s Arizin: Can Villanova Basketball Sweep UConn?

Happy Tuesday Nova Nation! It’s game day once again, but this one is a bit different from the games the Wildcats have come into the past few months. For the first time since playing at Baylor on Dec. 12th, Villanova enters the game as an underdog. KenPom.com gives UConn a one point edge at home, while many Vegas odds makers have bumped that up to two points.

Whether they’re the favorites or the underdogs, Villanova is going to approach this game the same no matter what. Give the credit for that to head coach Jay Wright. But even with his 20 years at the head of the Villanova program, Jay Wright has the opportunity tonight to do something he’s never done before: Sweep UConn.

Villanova has certainly beaten UConn before in a season, heck, they’re on a five game winning streak against the Huskies. But when Jay has faced UConn more than once in a season, he has yet to come out the victor in every opportunity.

Now granted, there haven’t been too many opportunities. COVID took away the home and home last season, and then there was that whole “not being in the conference” thing that UConn tried for a while. In fact, the last time Jay even had this opportunity was back in 2006 when the teams were both highly ranked and ended up splitting their games and the Regular Season Conference Championship.

That’s not to say that Villanova has never swept UConn, because that happened in 2001, the year before Jay showed up on campus. There’s also that stretch of six consecutive sweeps in the 80’s, but that was mostly pre-Calhoun.

In all, Jay has had four opportunities for a multi-game sweep of the Huskies:

2002: 0-3

2003: 1-1

2004: 0-2

2006: 1-1

He’ll certainly have more opportunities for the sweep if he doesn’t pick it up tonight, but let’s not forget that a win tonight is important for Villanova to stay in the driver’s seat for the Big East Regular Season Championship.

So I leave it to you Nova Nation, will Villanova pick up the regular season sweep of UConn?

Poll Who will win tonight’s game? #8 Villanova Wildcats

#21 UConn Huskies vote view results 71% #8 Villanova Wildcats (74 votes)

28% #21 UConn Huskies (29 votes) 103 votes total Vote Now

In other news...

Villanova at UConn

UConn men’s basketball gets another shot at Villanova in Top 25 showdown at sold-out XL Center | CT Post

UConn men’s basketball team must minimize mistakes in Top 25 rematch vs. Villanova:...

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Moore’s 19 points lead balanced Villanova over struggling Georgetown | The Inquirer

The Wildcats were challenged, but held their nerve and avoided an upset.

Episode 330 - Villanova's Jay Wright | College Hoops Today

Villanova’s Jay Wright is proud of the way the Wildcats have played of late despite being plagued by injuries.

NCAA Tournament 2022 Top 16 Seeds And Odds To Win Ahead Of March Madness | Forbes

The NCAA Tournament Committee revealed the Top 16 seeds nearly a month in advance of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Projected seeds, teams odds to win the championship and reach the Final Four, and additional information you can bet on ahead of March Madness.

Villanova Women’s Basketball

DePaul Falls 73-64 at Villanova on Sunday | DePaul University Athletics

Aneesah Morrow broke DePaul's all-time record for rebounds in a season and notched her 21st consecutive double-double.

NBA Wildcats

The NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, ranked | ESPN

The NBA never ranked its 75th Anniversary Team. ESPN did. Michael, LeBron, Kareem... Villanova's Paul Arizin comes in at #66.

Mikal Bridges' leap offensively is vital for the Phoenix Suns | Basketball News

Jackson Frank analyzes Mikal Bridges' growth on the offensive end of the floor as of late and how it's benefited Phoenix.

The Kristaps Porzingis trade benefits Jalen Brunson in big ways | Mavs Moneyball

Brunson is now clearly the Mavericks’ second option

How Saddiq Bey can become the Pistons' Jimmy Butler | Piston Powered

It might seem premature to compare Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons to six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, but the early signs are there.

Villanova Athletics

No. 4 Gators sweep Saturday doubleheader against Villanova, Louisville | The Independent Florida Alligator

Freshman pitcher Lexi Delbrey followed up an SEC Freshman of the Week honor with eight crippling Ks to beat Louisville, the second of two wins for No. 4 Florida Saturday. “She’s special,” fifth-year pitcher Natalie Lugo said about her teammate.

Wildcats rally late but fall short in 10-7 loss to Pepperdine | Villanova University

MALIBU, Ca.-Trailing 9-2, the Wildcats scored five runs to draw within two of the Pepperdine Waves but ultimately came up short in a 10-7 loss. Pepperdine improves

Strong second half leads Wildcats to win over Golden Knights | Villanova University

ERIE, Pa. – After facing a tie at the halftime break, Villanova used a 6-2 scoring advantage in the second half to roll on to an 11-7 win over Gannon in the team's

Wildcats Fall to Navy, 7-0 | Villanova University

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Villanova (1-4) wrapped up two days of competition at the Tose Family Tennis Center with a 7-0 loss to Navy (11-3) on Sunday afternoon. The host Midshipmen

Kim Wins in Straight Sets as Wildcats Fall to Fairleigh Dickinson, 4-1 | Villanova University

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—In the first of two weekend matches at the Tose Family Tennis Center this weekend, junior Alex Kim (Cary, N.C.) was a winner in straight sets at No.

MEN’S LACROSSE: Bulldogs chase down Wildcats in snowy season opener | Yale Daily News

The Yale men’s lacrosse team opened its 2022 season with a 17–14 home win over Villanova