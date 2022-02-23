The Sun’s Arizin: Thoughts On A Crazy Night For Villanova In Connecticut

Happy Wednesday Nova Nation! What a game! Hate to lose, but that sure as heck is the kind of intensity you have to love about Big East basketball. As I tried to think about what to focus on this morning, I decided there were just too many thoughts on this game to narrow it down. So please enjoy my shotgun approach of random ideas, thoughts, and takeaways from last night’s game:

I don’t leave that game with any additional worries about this team I didn’t already have going into it. Take away that crowd or change just one play and it’s a victory. Moving on.

The loss takes Nova out of the driver’s seat for the Big East Regular Season Title. They’ll need either Xavier or Creighton to win at the Dunk this week to put the title back on the line for next week’s Providence game.

The first tech on Hurley was enforceable. The second tech on Hurley was bogus. Which leads me to this...

This was the fourth time this season Villanova’s had to suffer through a James Breeding game. Please let that be the last.

No problem with the court storming, but did find it hilarious that they failed to cover (UConn -2.5) AND stormed the court. Curious if that’s ever happened before. That said, completely get the joy of the experience and the environment. To those who say act like you’ve been there... you probably weren’t there, and the kids on the court haven’t been there.

I kept hearing UConn fans say “we’re back”. I get the happiness around a win like that. Makes me think of some of the epic regular season wins Nova had over Syracuse in the mid-2010’s. But does that make you “back”. Define back please. If it means able to compete with the best teams in the conference, absolutely. But in my eyes UConn has to win a Regular Season Title or the BET before we start saying they’re “back”. That’s the UConn I remember.

The long term silver lining here is that one fewer Quad 1 win may keep Villanova off the 2 line but in the East Region as a 3 seed. To me, that’s the ideal situation.

This week off couldn’t come at a better time. Rest up gentlemen.

In other news...

