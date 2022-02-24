State of the Nova Nation: Heartbreak in Hartford, Episode 200 and Your Questions!

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma rejoins the show after the conclusion of Olympic duty to recap Villanova’s loss to UConn with Pat during the 200th edition of State of the Nova Nation. The duo talk through what went wrong during the final minute as well as share their thoughts on some questionable calls. Emma and Pat break down the gameplan which allowed for the Huskies to limit the looks that Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore were able to get as well as highlight the impact of Adama Sanogo. They finish the show with a look around the Big East and by answering your questions. This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.