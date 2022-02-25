The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s Big East Tournament Scenarios

Happy Friday Nova Nation! The Wildcats have the weekend off, but all eyes will be on Providence where the Friars could clinch their first ever Big East Title with a win over short-handed Creighton. The Bluejays just lost their starting point guard for the season with a wrist injury, so the odds are the Friars will be the regular season champs.

That of course also means they’d be the #1 seed in the Big East Tournament, bumping Nova from the Top spot. Villanova has been the top seed in the BET for six of the last eight seasons, and one of non-#1 seed years the tournament was canceled due to COVID. In other words, this is the first time Villanova will be playing at night on a Thursday since 2018.

If you’re tracking all of this closely, Matt Hackman has been doing a great job of keeping everyone up to date with the seeding possibilities across all major conferences. Here’s the latest:

Big East Tournament Seeding Probabilities - February 24 Update: pic.twitter.com/aWTkuveQOI — Matt Hackman (@mjhackman) February 24, 2022

This doesn’t account for last night’s hugely impactful DePaul win over Georgetown, but those two are pretty much locked into the 10th and 11th spots.

So, what does the future hold for them? There are still a few variables at play here, but the conference outlook is starting to take shape. Here are the possible seeds and opponents for Villanova when they head to MSG in two weeks.

The #1 Seed is still in play

Villanova can still end up with the regular season title and the #1 overall seed, but now there is a VERY specific set of circumstances that must happen:

Providence loses to Creighton on Saturday

Villanova defeats Providence on Tuesday

Villanova defeats Butler next Saturday

If all of that came to pass, then Villanova would nab the top seed and be looking at the winner of the 8 vs 9 game. The 9 seed is almost a lock to be Butler, but the 8 seed looks like it will be St. John’s or Xavier. That should sort itself out this week when Xavier travels to St. John’s on Wednesday.

As for the #4 seed, that’s probably Creighton. Again, their point guard is done for the season, so things are lining up well for whoever can claim the top overall seed.

The #2 Seed is most likely

The probability that Villanova ends up as the two seed is really high now. The fact that they’ll be one of the few Big East teams to actually play all 20 conference games essentially gives them the “tie breaker” if they finish with the same number of losses as Providence, Creighton, or UConn. As the #2 seed, they’ll get the prime time spot in MSG on Thursday night against the winner of the 7 v 10 game.

The 10 seed will almost certainly be DePaul. The #7 though is a bit of a toss up at the moment between Seton Hall, Xavier, and St. John’s. Each of those teams plays three games over the next eight days, and Xavier seems to be the team that will decide this. The Muskateers play vs Seton Hall tomorrow, at St. John’s on Wednesday, and home vs Georgetown to close out the season. Xavier is who I’d most want to see as Villanova’s first tournament opponent, but it’s too early to say with any certainty how this will shake out.

The #3 Seed means things got bad

Just like the top seed, there is a very finite scenario in which Villanova would end up as the #3 seed:

Villanova loses to Providence

Villanova loses to Butler

Either UConn (at Georgetown, at Creighton, vs DePaul) or Creighton (at Providence, vs UConn, vs Seton Hall) wins out.

KenPom gives this a 1.4% chance of happening, so I’m not to worried here. But just to be thorough, let’s play it out.

The #3 Seed plays in the 9:30PM night cap on Thursday night against the #6 seed. The #6 seed is the most up for grabs spot in the tournament, but the leading contenders are Seton Hall and Xavier. There’s a chance that Marquette or Creighton could fall to this spot, and there’s also a chance that St. John’s plays their way up to it. Either way, this invites the most possible opponents I’d want to avoid in a Quarterfinal, so it’s crucial that Nova wins at least one of its final two games.

In other news...

Villanova Men’s Basketball

UConn-Villanova: Huskies win as Dan Hurley is ejected | Sports Illustrated

UConn picked up a signature win over Villanova to gain some momentum heading into March Madness.

March Madness 2022: Ranking the top NCAA Tournament projected seeds and their status as title contenders | CBSSports.com

A look at the projected top seeds for the NCAA Tournament and how they they should be viewed as March approaches

Big East

No. 11 Providence can clinch Big East title by beating Creighton | Sportsnaut

Providence will try for another program first when it hosts Creighton on Saturday night.

March Madness predictions: Buy or sell Kansas, Auburn, Arizona? | Sports Illustrated

Our writers' thoughts on the Big Ten’s Final Four chances and other college basketball questions for the 2022 NCAA tournament. Will the Big East get at least one team to the Elite Eight.

Roundtable: Most underrated Big East player | The Daily Campus

There’s incredible talent among the basketball teams across the Big East conference as well as individual players themselves. There are a lot of big names, such as UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Adama Sanogo. The men’s team’s win over Villanova on Tuesday was huge for many reasons, one of which was because star point guard Collin…

Villanova Women’s Basketball

BIG EAST Player Of The Year: Aneesah Morrow Or Maddy Siegrist? | FloHoops

The case for and against each star in contention for the BIG EAST Player of the Year award.

NBA Wildcats

Pelicans, Blazers: Larry Nance Jr., Josh Hart swap houses after trade | For The Win

The NBA trade deadline is bizarre and it has human consequences that greatly impact the personal lives of individuals all around the league.

Villanova Athletics

Women’s Soccer Welcomes Five Newcomers | Villanova University

Villanova, Pa.- Villanova head coach Samar Azem and her staff have announced the addition of five student-athletes to join the Wildcats. Abby Hanks, a transfer

Wildcats prepare for road tilt with Bulldogs | Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa.-Villanova will begin the second leg of their road trip with a weekend series in Charleston against The Citadel starting on Friday, February 25 with

Sweep of BIG EAST golds move women into the lead after second day | Villanova University

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – Each of the four championship finals saw Villanova take gold as the Wildcats pulled into first place through day two at the Nassau County Aquatic

Ackert wins gold, program’s 500 Free record reset on day two of BIG EAST | Villanova University

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – Michael Ackert dove his way to a second-straight 1-meter title while the program record was reset twice to highlight Villanova's second day of

Villanova University

Villanova University Announces Leadership Gifts to Support the Transformation of its College of Engineering | Villanova University

Villanova University has announced $13.5 million in leadership gifts towards the expansion of its College of Engineering’s primary academic building, the Center for Engineering Education and Research.