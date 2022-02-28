Villanova Basketball drops to #11 in latest AP Poll

The Villanova Wildcats dropped three spots in the AP Poll to #11 following their loss at UConn. They were replaced in the Top 10 with their next opponent, the #9 Providence Friars. UConn also jumped up to #18 as they head into the final week of the regular season. Marquette rounded out the Big East schools, falling among those receiving votes.
2022 AP Poll: Week 17
|Rank
|Team (1st Votes)
|Points
|Rank
|Team (1st Votes)
|Points
|1
|Gonzaga (46)
|1,504
|2
|Arizona
|1,360
|3
|Baylor (4)
|1,342
|4
|Duke (11)
|1,306
|5
|Auburn
|1,268
|6
|Kansas
|1,224
|7
|Kentucky
|1,215
|8
|Purdue
|1,215
|9
|Providence
|1,021
|10
|Wisconsin
|865
|11
|Villanova
|861
|12
|Texas Tech
|850
|13
|Tennessee
|770
|14
|Arkansas
|759
|14
|Houston
|759
|16
|USC
|557
|17
|UCLA
|498
|18
|Connecticut
|480
|19
|Saint Mary's
|449
|20
|Illinois
|383
|21
|Texas
|364
|22
|Murray State
|333
|23
|Ohio State
|191
|24
|Iowa
|99
|25
|Alabama
|90
Others Receiving Votes: Boise State (56), Davidson (20), Colorado State (19), South Dakota State (12), Notre Dame (9), LSU (7), Michigan State (6), San Diego State (5), Iowa State (4), Marquette (4), North Texas (3), Vermont (2), Northern Iowa (1)
