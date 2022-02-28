Villanova Basketball drops to #11 in latest AP Poll

The Villanova Wildcats dropped three spots in the AP Poll to #11 following their loss at UConn. They were replaced in the Top 10 with their next opponent, the #9 Providence Friars. UConn also jumped up to #18 as they head into the final week of the regular season. Marquette rounded out the Big East schools, falling among those receiving votes.

2022 AP Poll: Week 17 ﻿Rank Team (1st Votes) Points ﻿Rank Team (1st Votes) Points 1 Gonzaga (46) 1,504 2 Arizona 1,360 3 Baylor (4) 1,342 4 Duke (11) 1,306 5 Auburn 1,268 6 Kansas 1,224 7 Kentucky 1,215 8 Purdue 1,215 9 Providence 1,021 10 Wisconsin 865 11 Villanova 861 12 Texas Tech 850 13 Tennessee 770 14 Arkansas 759 14 Houston 759 16 USC 557 17 UCLA 498 18 Connecticut 480 19 Saint Mary's 449 20 Illinois 383 21 Texas 364 22 Murray State 333 23 Ohio State 191 24 Iowa 99 25 Alabama 90

Others Receiving Votes: Boise State (56), Davidson (20), Colorado State (19), South Dakota State (12), Notre Dame (9), LSU (7), Michigan State (6), San Diego State (5), Iowa State (4), Marquette (4), North Texas (3), Vermont (2), Northern Iowa (1)