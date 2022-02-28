 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Villanova Basketball drops to #11 in latest AP Poll

The Wildcats swap Top 10 spots with the Friars ahead of their final regular season clash.

By BrendanJReilly
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Villanova at Providence Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Villanova Wildcats dropped three spots in the AP Poll to #11 following their loss at UConn. They were replaced in the Top 10 with their next opponent, the #9 Providence Friars. UConn also jumped up to #18 as they head into the final week of the regular season. Marquette rounded out the Big East schools, falling among those receiving votes.

2022 AP Poll: Week 17

﻿Rank Team (1st Votes) Points
1 Gonzaga (46) 1,504
2 Arizona 1,360
3 Baylor (4) 1,342
4 Duke (11) 1,306
5 Auburn 1,268
6 Kansas 1,224
7 Kentucky 1,215
8 Purdue 1,215
9 Providence 1,021
10 Wisconsin 865
11 Villanova 861
12 Texas Tech 850
13 Tennessee 770
14 Arkansas 759
14 Houston 759
16 USC 557
17 UCLA 498
18 Connecticut 480
19 Saint Mary's 449
20 Illinois 383
21 Texas 364
22 Murray State 333
23 Ohio State 191
24 Iowa 99
25 Alabama 90

Others Receiving Votes: Boise State (56), Davidson (20), Colorado State (19), South Dakota State (12), Notre Dame (9), LSU (7), Michigan State (6), San Diego State (5), Iowa State (4), Marquette (4), North Texas (3), Vermont (2), Northern Iowa (1)

