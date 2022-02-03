The Sun’s Arizin: Updating Villanova Basketball’s Big East Title Chase

Happy Thursday Nova Nation. Heck of a late night to stay up for a loss, but we say ATTITUDE and move on. Villanova’s second loss to Marquette on the season drops them to 9-3 in conference play, still in second place behind Providence in the Big East Title race.

We’ve already established that there is no way all of the “postponed” games are getting made up, which means that teams like Providence, UConn, Xavier, and Creighton will all finish with fewer games played than Nova. This means two things for the title race:

The Conference Champion will likely be decided by Win% It’s most likely that the team with the fewest losses will be Big East Champions

That’s right, even a share of the title is unlikely given the uneven scheduling. It’s going to come down to losses. The good news is that because Villanova will have played the most games of the teams in contention, they would likely be the Big East Champs if they finished with the fewest losses, or tied for the fewest losses. The bad news is they’re currently two losses behind Big East leader Providence.

The Wildcats still control their own destiny from a pure statistics standpoint. Should they win their remaining eight regular season games, Villanova would be the stand alone Big East Champions (unless other teams were able to reschedule games). While Villanova is favored by KenPom.com in each of their remaining games, the probability that they win out is just 10.6%. The most likely outcome statistically is that Villanova finishes 6-2 down the stretch.

As long as we’re looking at projections, last night’s game has officially moved Providence into the spot of projected Big East Champion per Kenpom. They project Providence to finish 13-4 in conference play to Villanova’s 15-5. This is especially surprising because the predictive metrics still don’t give Providence much love, ranking them outside the Top 50 in both Offensive and Defensive Efficiency.

This is why you play the games, and the Wildcats are still in a good spot to have a shot at the title. But their margin for error is getting very, very thin. And now, here comes UConn.

