No. 12 Villanova defeats No. 17 UConn, 85-74

After a crushing loss to Marquette on Wednesday night, followed by news of Justin Moore’s absence due to an ankle injury that occurred in that game against the Golden Eagles, there were some worries entering Villanova’s top 25 matchup with UConn.

By the time the game tipped off and Villanova started to get going, though, the ‘Cats enjoyed an 85-74 win over the Huskies,

They built up a double-digit lead at the break and pushed the margin as high as 23 at one point in the game. The ‘Cats powered their way in the paint, outscoring the Huskies, 46-30.

UConn didn’t go away quietly though, but the ‘Cats were able to fend them off to hang on for the win.

Collin Gillespie, who sustained a right ankle injury, will be getting x-rays on Sunday, according to coach Jay Wright.

He finished with 19 points and knocked down four 3-pointers in the win.

It was a big day for Eric Dixon, who had a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double. Caleb Daniels was added to the starting five and supplied 16 points. Brandon Slater had 11 points.

R.J. Cole paced the Huskies with 24 points. Tyrese Martin and Adama Sanogo had 14 points each.

Full recap, with quotes, coming shortly.