The Sun’s Arizin: Villanova Basketball’s Maddy Siegrist is Something Special

Happy Monday Nova Nation! There certainly is a lot to talk about on the men’s side of the ball between the win over UConn, injuries, and tomorrow’s game against St. John’s. But that all needs to be put on hold for a minute to make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to see something great. And not just “oh that’s cool” great, I’m talking GOAT great. I’m talking about Maddy Siegrist.

The Villanova forward is entering the home stretch of her fourth year on the mainline. She missed her entire first season with a broken ankle, and this year was sidelined for several weeks with a hand injury before coming back in December. She now leads the team in scoring on the season.

Let me say that again, after playing six fewer games than her teammates, Maddy Siegrist is the team’s leading scorer by 86 points. Oh, and she’s just 13 rebounds shy of leading the team in that category too. And 2 blocks from leading in that category. You get the picture.

Siegrist is averaging 25.7 PPG, 9.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, and 1.1 BLKs this year. She shoots a team best 50.2% from the field, and another team best 33.7% from behind the arc. But she isn’t just the biggest scoring threat on this team, she may be Villanova’s greatest player ever.

Through just 70 games, Siegrist already ranks 8th all time in scoring for Villanova Women’s Basketball. It’s the fastest any player has reached 1,500 on the women’s side, and only Larry Hennessey and Howard Porter did it faster on the men’s side. Both of their jerseys now hang in the rafters.

Siegrist is averaging 21.6 PPG for her career, the best career average among the women’s elite players, and is on pace to possibly surpass Shelly Pennefather as the team’s greatest scorer of all time. That would make her the highest scoring Wildcat in either Men’s or Women’s Basketball.

But as with all elite players, it’s not just the scoring. She’s an elite rebounder, a high end shot blocker, an excellent passer, and so on. It’s no suprise that Siegrist’s name is already all over the the Villanova record books:

11th in rebounding, on pace to finish 2nd All-Time

2nd best single game scoring performance in school history, 41 pts at La Salle 12/21/19

Best single season scoring average (22.8 PPG) in 2020-21, on pace to break it this season at 25.7 PPG

So if you can, I urge you to get down to the Finn for one of the two remaining home games the Wildcats have this season (5 of their last 7 on the road!?!? BRUTAL). Getting to see a GOAT play in the prime of possibly their best season isn’t something that comes along very often, and before you know it that opportunity will be gone for good.

Best of luck to the Women’s team as they head up to UConn Wednesday night to take on the first place Huskies. We’ll be pulling for you!

