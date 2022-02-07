Villanova Basketball Drops to #15 in Latest AP Poll

The Villanova Wildcats dropped three spots to #15 in the latest AP Poll. The shift comes following an up and down week that saw Nova drop a game on the road to Marquette before bouncing back at home against UConn, both of which were ranked at the time.

The big shift is that Providence has jumped Villanova again to be the topped ranked team in the Big East once more. It’s been five weeks since Villanova had regained that title, but Providence’s seven game win streak and only two losses on the season has the Friars up to #11 in the AP poll. Marquette jumped up six spots to #18 after their Villanova victory, while #24 UConn and #25 Xavier just hung on above the cut line despite disappointing weeks. No other Big East teams received votes.

2022 AP Poll: Week 14 ﻿RK TEAM REC PTS ﻿RK TEAM REC PTS 1 Auburn(48) 22-1 1506 2 Gonzaga(13) 19-2 1477 3 Purdue 20-3 1329 4 Arizona 19-2 1300 5 Kentucky 19-4 1288 6 Houston 20-2 1205 7 Duke 19-3 1179 8 Kansas 19-3 1173 9 Texas Tech 18-5 947 10 Baylor 19-4 921 11 Providence 20-2 899 12 UCLA 16-4 881 13 Illinois 17-5 818 14 Wisconsin 18-4 706 15 Villanova 17-6 634 16 Ohio State 14-5 628 17 Michigan State 17-5 536 18 Marquette 16-7 522 19 Tennessee 16-6 377 20 Texas 17-6 294 21 USC 19-4 278 22 Saint Mary's 19-4 185 23 Murray State 22-2 178 24 UConn 15-6 118 25 Xavier 16-6 91

Others Receiving Votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2

No ranked opponents this week for the Wildcats, as they travel to Madison Square Garden to face St. John’s on Tuesday before returning the Wells Fargo Center one last time to face Seton Hall on Saturday.