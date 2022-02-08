State of the Nova Nation: Bouncing Back, Injuries Mount, and Johnnies on Deck

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description:

Pat is joined by Eugene Rapay to take a look back at Villanova’s 85-74 win against UConn at Wells Fargo Center. The two discuss Eric Dixon’s dominance in the absence of Justin Moore, the implications of Collin Gillespie’s injury, and the impact made by Caleb Daniels and Chris Arcidiacono. They also explore what went wrong for the Huskies and where they go from here as Big East play progresses. The hosts then preview the upcoming St. John’s game before closing with a whip around the Big East. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.