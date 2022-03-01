State of the Nova Nation: Friars at the Finn and Questions Heading into March

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma and Pat preview the last home game of the season when the Friars come to the Main Line. The duo ask the important questions, like how Eric Dixon will rebound against Nate Watson and whether Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore will be able to replicate their offensive performances from the first match-up. Emma and Pat also look back at last weekend across the Big East and debate what went wrong for Marquette and Xavier, and whether Patrick Ewing’s job is secure at Georgetown. Lastly, on the first day on the month, the duo look ahead to the best time of the season and discuss how Villanova will find success in March. This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all of their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection, at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

