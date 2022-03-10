Villanova vs. St. John’s: BIG EAST Tournament Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

The 2022 Villanova Postseason begins on Thursday night as the 2nd seeded Wildcats take on the 7th seed St. John’s Red Storm in the Quarterfinals of the BIG EAST Tournament.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.