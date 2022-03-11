Villanova vs. UConn: BIG EAST Tournament Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

Friday, March 11th, 2022 9pm ET KenPom: Villanova: 11 | UConn: 20 Madison Square Garden Where: New York, NY TV/Streaming: FS1 Watch on FuboTV Odds by DraftKings : Villanova -2.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

#8 Villanova Wildcats (24-7, 17-4) vs. #20 UConn Huskies (23-8)

Villanova’s postseason continues in the BIG EAST Semifinal when they take on the 20th ranked and #3 seed Connecticut Huskies.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.