Villanova vs. Creighton: BIG EAST Tournament Championship Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

2022 BIG EAST CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 12th, 2022 6:30pm ET

#8 Villanova Wildcats (25-7, 18-4) vs.

Creighton Bluejays (22-10, 12-7)

KenPom: Villanova: 12 | Creighton: 55
Madison Square Garden
Where: New York, NY
TV/Streaming: FOX

The 2022 BIG EAST Tournament Championship is here. #2 seed Villanova takes on the 4th seed Creighton Bluejays for an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.