Villanova vs. Creighton: BIG EAST Tournament Championship Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

2022 BIG EAST CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, March 12th, 2022
6:30pm ET
#8 Villanova Wildcats (25-7, 18-4) vs.
Creighton Bluejays (22-10, 12-7)
KenPom: Villanova: 12 | Creighton: 55
Madison Square Garden
Where: New York, NY
TV/Streaming: FOX
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -6.5
The 2022 BIG EAST Tournament Championship is here. #2 seed Villanova takes on the 4th seed Creighton Bluejays for an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
The 2022 BIG EAST Tournament Championship is here. #2 seed Villanova takes on the 4th seed Creighton Bluejays for an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

This is your game thread for discussion.
We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.
