Villanova wins the Big East crown, holds off Creighton in 54-48 win

In another last-second thriller, the Villanova Wildcats took down the Creighton Bluejays, 54-48, for their fifth Big East title in seven years.

With 15 seconds remaining, Villanova’s Justin Moore converted on a tough layup to clinch the Big East Championship. Collin Gillespie then iced the game with two clutch free-throws.

Moore had 16 points and six rebounds in his performance. While Gillespie had 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Gillespie was named the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player in his first tournament since 2019.

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was dominant tonight, with 19 points and eight rebounds, yet his effort was in vain.

Villanova will celebrate another Big East title this year and set its sights on another tournament: March Madness.

