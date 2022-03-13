How to watch Selection Sunday bracket release show

It’s Selection Sunday.
As conference tournaments conclude, the Field of 68 for the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament will be announced later today.
Villanova fans will find out later today where the 2022 BIG EAST Tournament Champions will land as a Regional Seed on the brackets... as well as what a path to the school’s third National Championship in six tournaments could potentially be.
Villanova’s Resume
- Record: 26-7
- Bid: Automatic, BIG EAST Tournament Champions
- KenPom: #11
- NET Ranking: #7 (Quad 1, 8-6... Quad 2, 9-1... no Quad 3 or 4 losses)
- Bad Losses: Creighton by 20 in Omaha on December 17th. (#66 Kenpom, #55 NET)
The First Four starts on Tuesday, March 15th in Dayton. Here are the other venues for this year’s March Madness.
2022 NCAA Tournament Venues
|Round
|Dates
|City
|Venue
|Round
|Dates
|City
|Venue
|First Four
|March 15 and 16
|Dayton, Ohio
|UD Arena
|First/Second
|March 17 and 19
|Buffalo, New York
|KeyBank Center
|First/Second
|March 17 and 19
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|First/Second
|March 17 and 19
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Dickies Arena
|First/Second
|March 17 and 19
|Portland, Oregon
|Moda Center
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Greenville, South Carolina
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|Fiserv Forum
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|PPG Paints Arena
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|San Diego, California
|Viejas Arena
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 24 and 26
|San Antonio, Texas
|AT&T Center
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 24 and 26
|San Francisco, California
|Chase Center
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 25 and 27
|Chicago, Illinois
|United Center
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 25 and 27
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Wells Fargo Center
|Final Four
|April 2 and 4
|New Orleans
|Caesars Superdome
The Tournament will conclude with the Final Four April 2-4 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show is today, March 13th, at 6p ET. Here is information on how you can tune in via streaming or cable.
2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show
- Date: Sunday, March 13 | Time: 6p ET
- TV: CBS (Watch on FuboTV)
- Live stream: March Madness Live
