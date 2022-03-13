 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Selection Sunday bracket release show

How to find out where Villanova will land...

By brittany.jarret and Mike J.
new

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Preview Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It’s Selection Sunday.

As conference tournaments conclude, the Field of 68 for the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament will be announced later today.

Villanova fans will find out later today where the 2022 BIG EAST Tournament Champions will land as a Regional Seed on the brackets... as well as what a path to the school’s third National Championship in six tournaments could potentially be.

Villanova’s Resume

  • Record: 26-7
  • Bid: Automatic, BIG EAST Tournament Champions
  • KenPom: #11
  • NET Ranking: #7 (Quad 1, 8-6... Quad 2, 9-1... no Quad 3 or 4 losses)
  • Bad Losses: Creighton by 20 in Omaha on December 17th. (#66 Kenpom, #55 NET)

The First Four starts on Tuesday, March 15th in Dayton. Here are the other venues for this year’s March Madness.

2022 NCAA Tournament Venues

Round Dates City Venue
Round Dates City Venue
First Four March 15 and 16 Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
First/Second March 17 and 19 Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
First/Second March 17 and 19 Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
First/Second March 17 and 19 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
First/Second March 17 and 19 Portland, Oregon Moda Center
First/Second March 18 and 20 Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
First/Second March 18 and 20 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
First/Second March 18 and 20 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
First/Second March 18 and 20 San Diego, California Viejas Arena
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center
Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome

The Tournament will conclude with the Final Four April 2-4 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show is today, March 13th, at 6p ET. Here is information on how you can tune in via streaming or cable.

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

  • Date: Sunday, March 13 | Time: 6p ET
  • TV: CBS (Watch on FuboTV)
  • Live stream: March Madness Live

