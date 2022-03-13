How to watch Selection Sunday bracket release show

It’s Selection Sunday.

As conference tournaments conclude, the Field of 68 for the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament will be announced later today.

Villanova fans will find out later today where the 2022 BIG EAST Tournament Champions will land as a Regional Seed on the brackets... as well as what a path to the school’s third National Championship in six tournaments could potentially be.

Villanova’s Resume

Record : 26-7

: 26-7 Bid : Automatic, BIG EAST Tournament Champions

: Automatic, BIG EAST Tournament Champions KenPom : #11

: #11 NET Ranking : #7 (Quad 1, 8-6... Quad 2, 9-1... no Quad 3 or 4 losses)

: #7 (Quad 1, 8-6... Quad 2, 9-1... no Quad 3 or 4 losses) Bad Losses: Creighton by 20 in Omaha on December 17th. (#66 Kenpom, #55 NET)

The First Four starts on Tuesday, March 15th in Dayton. Here are the other venues for this year’s March Madness.

2022 NCAA Tournament Venues Round Dates City Venue Round Dates City Venue First Four March 15 and 16 Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First/Second March 17 and 19 Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center First/Second March 17 and 19 Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse First/Second March 17 and 19 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First/Second March 17 and 19 Portland, Oregon Moda Center First/Second March 18 and 20 Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena First/Second March 18 and 20 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum First/Second March 18 and 20 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena First/Second March 18 and 20 San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome

The Tournament will conclude with the Final Four April 2-4 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show is today, March 13th, at 6p ET. Here is information on how you can tune in via streaming or cable.

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

Date : Sunday, March 13 | Time : 6p ET

: Sunday, March 13 | : 6p ET TV: CBS (Watch on FuboTV)

CBS (Watch on FuboTV) Live stream: March Madness Live

