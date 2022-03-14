 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College basketball rankings: Villanova rises to No. 6 in pre-NCAA Tournament AP Poll

One last look at the rankings before a national champion is crowned.

By Eugene Rapay
NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Villanova Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

While most of the attention is now on the NCAA Tournament seeding number next to a team’s name, there is one final set of college basketball rankings until a national champion is crowned.

In the last AP poll until the end of the NCAA Tournament, the Villanova Wildcats rose to No. 6.

After winning another Big East Tournament, Villanova’s fifth since conference realignment to improve to 26-7 overall, the ‘Cats have now attained their highest ranking since Dec. 6, when they were previously ranked sixth in the country.

The top two teams, Gonzaga and Arizona, hold firm for another week.

There are only two other Big East teams in the top 25, No. 13 Providence and No. 21 UConn.

Creighton and Seton Hall received votes.

The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. They will begin their NCAA Tournament journey in Pittsburgh on Friday, at 2:45 p.m. ET, when they play 15th-seeded Delaware.

AP Top 25 — 2021-22 season Week 19 poll

Rank Team (first-place votes) Record Points
1 Gonzaga (54) 26-3 1518
2 Arizona (7) 31-3 1470
3 Kansas 28-6 1388
4 Baylor 26-6 1286
5 Tennessee 26-7 1235
6 Villanova 26-7 1211
7 Kentucky 26-7 1178
8 Auburn 27-5 1144
9 Duke 28-6 986
10 Purdue 27-7 958
11 UCLA 25-7 823
12 Texas Tech 25-9 819
13 Providence 25-5 723
14 Wisconsin 24-7 685
15 Houston 29-5 665
16 Iowa 26-9 661
17 Arkansas 25-8 578
18 Saint Mary's 25-7 508
19 Illinois 22-9 457
20 Murray State 30-2 425
21 UConn 23-9 353
22 USC 26-7 170
23 Boise State 27-7 165
24 Colorado State 25-5 82
25 Texas 21-11 72
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 63, South Dakota State 33, San Diego State 33, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan State 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio State 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, San Francisco 2, Davidson 2, Indiana 2, Seton Hall 1, Longwood 1, Yale 1 Dropped from rankings: North Carolina 25

