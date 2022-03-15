 clock menu more-arrow no yes

State of the Nova Nation: 2022 Big East Tournament Champs and NCAA Tournament Preview

The ‘Cats look to carry their momentum into a stacked Field of 68.

By Emma Houghton
The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma and Pat recap ‘Nova’s thrilling Big East Tournament victory over the weekend. The duo talk about the heroes of each game before discussing some takeaways from the team’s overall play. Then, they break down the full NCAA Tournament bracket, listing their favorite upsets to watch, the biggest snubs and the toughest region. This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all of their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection, at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

