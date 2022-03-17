State of the Nova Nation: South Region and First Weekend Preview

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma and Pat do a deep dive into the South Region of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The duo talk key points to know about the top six teams in the region, and then preview Villanova’s Round of 64 matchup against 15 seed Delaware on Friday afternoon. Emma and Pat talk about Delaware’s gameplan and how ‘Nova can dominate in this game. Then, they preview the potential second round matchup against 7 Ohio State or 10 Loyola Chicago. This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all of their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection, at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

