First Round - Thursday Open Thread

The games kick off today at 12:15...please remember to hydrate

By cmryan624
NCAA Basketball: Nevada at Kansas Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, ‘Nova Nation! It’s time to pour a couple (dozen) pints and enjoy a full day of NCAA Tournament action.

As for the Big East, the Providence Friars (12:40pm), Marquette Golden Eagles (4:30pm), UConn Huskies (6:50pm), and Creighton Blue Jays (7:27pm) all kick off their respective campaigns today.

The #13 Vermont Catamounts, one of this year’s trendy upset picks, will face the #4 Arkansas Razorbacks tonight at 9:20pm. My dad’s alma mater - the #15 St. Peter’s Peacocks - will attempt to upset the #2 Kentucky Wildcats tonight from 7:10 - 7:20pm. Don’t miss a minute of the action.

See below for today’s full schedule!

Schedule

Game Time Channel Location
No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York
No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas
No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana
No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) vs. No. 12 Indiana 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon
No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas

