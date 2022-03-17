First Round - Thursday Open Thread

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, ‘Nova Nation! It’s time to pour a couple (dozen) pints and enjoy a full day of NCAA Tournament action.
As for the Big East, the Providence Friars (12:40pm), Marquette Golden Eagles (4:30pm), UConn Huskies (6:50pm), and Creighton Blue Jays (7:27pm) all kick off their respective campaigns today.
The #13 Vermont Catamounts, one of this year’s trendy upset picks, will face the #4 Arkansas Razorbacks tonight at 9:20pm. My dad’s alma mater - the #15 St. Peter’s Peacocks - will attempt to upset the #2 Kentucky Wildcats tonight from 7:10 - 7:20pm. Don’t miss a minute of the action.
See below for today’s full schedule!
Schedule
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Location
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Location
|No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State
|12:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Buffalo, New York
|No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Portland, Oregon
|No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|Fort Worth, Texas
|No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood
|2:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond
|3:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Buffalo, New York
|No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State
|4:15 p.m.
|TNT
|Portland, Oregon
|No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette
|4:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Fort Worth, Texas
|No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|Buffalo, New York
|No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) vs. No. 12 Indiana
|7:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Portland, Oregon
|No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton
|7:27 p.m.
|truTV
|Fort Worth, Texas
|No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont
|9:20 p.m.
|TNT
|Buffalo, New York
|No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron
|9:50 p.m.
|TBS
|Portland, Oregon
|No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
|9:57 p.m.
|truTV
|Fort Worth, Texas
Loading comments...