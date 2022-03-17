First Round - Thursday Open Thread

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, ‘Nova Nation! It’s time to pour a couple (dozen) pints and enjoy a full day of NCAA Tournament action.

As for the Big East, the Providence Friars (12:40pm), Marquette Golden Eagles (4:30pm), UConn Huskies (6:50pm), and Creighton Blue Jays (7:27pm) all kick off their respective campaigns today.

The #13 Vermont Catamounts, one of this year’s trendy upset picks, will face the #4 Arkansas Razorbacks tonight at 9:20pm. My dad’s alma mater - the #15 St. Peter’s Peacocks - will attempt to upset the #2 Kentucky Wildcats tonight from 7:10 - 7:20pm. Don’t miss a minute of the action.

See below for today’s full schedule!