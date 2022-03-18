First Round - Friday Open Thread

Happy Friday, ‘Nova Nation! Your very own Villanova Wildcats tip off today at 2:45pm on CBS. In the interim, feel free to chat here about today’s other games.

The day begins with the 12:15 matchup between #10 Loyola Chicago and #7 Ohio State. Should Villanova advance today, the ‘Cats will face the winner of this game.

As for tonight’s slate, UAB and Davidson have been tabbed as some potential Cinderellas while Seton Hall will wrap up the day against TCU.

Also, I would like to shout-out my dad’s alma mater - the St. Peter’s Peacocks - who took down the mighty Kentucky Wildcats last night. Shortly after the final buzzer my dad was quoted as saying “now that I’ve had a taste, I want us to go all the way.” Don’t we all.

But March will rip your heart out if you aren’t careful.