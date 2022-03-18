 clock menu more-arrow no yes

First Round - Friday Open Thread

A place to discuss all of today’s non-’Nova happenings

By cmryan624
NCAA Basketball: Arizona State at Arizona Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Friday, ‘Nova Nation! Your very own Villanova Wildcats tip off today at 2:45pm on CBS. In the interim, feel free to chat here about today’s other games.

The day begins with the 12:15 matchup between #10 Loyola Chicago and #7 Ohio State. Should Villanova advance today, the ‘Cats will face the winner of this game.

As for tonight’s slate, UAB and Davidson have been tabbed as some potential Cinderellas while Seton Hall will wrap up the day against TCU.

Also, I would like to shout-out my dad’s alma mater - the St. Peter’s Peacocks - who took down the mighty Kentucky Wildcats last night. Shortly after the final buzzer my dad was quoted as saying “now that I’ve had a taste, I want us to go all the way.” Don’t we all.

But March will rip your heart out if you aren’t careful.

First Round - Friday, March 18

Time Game Channel
Time Game Channel
12:15 p.m. (10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio St. CBS
12:40 p.m. (15) Jacksonville St. vs. (2) Auburn truTV
1:45 p.m. (14) Montana St. vs. (3) Texas Tech TNT
2:00 p.m. (14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue TBS
2:45 p.m. (15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanova CBS
3:10 p.m. (10) Miami vs. (7) USC truTV
4:15 p.m. (11) Rutgers/Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama TNT
4:30 p.m. (11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas TBS
6:50 p.m. (13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois TNT
7:10 p.m. (15) Cal St. Fullerton vs. (2) Duke CBS
7:20 p.m. (11) Iowa St. vs. (6) LSU TBS
7:27 p.m. (16) Wright St./Bryant vs. (1) Arizona truTV
9:20 p.m. (12) UAB vs. (5) Houston TNT
9:40 p.m. (10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan St. CBS
9:50 p.m. (14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin TBS
9:57 p.m. (9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall truTV

