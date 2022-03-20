Villanova vs. Ohio St.: NCAA Tournament Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

2022 NCAA Second Round

SOUTH REGION

Sunday, March 20th, 2022 2:40pm ET

(2) Villanova Wildcats (27-7) vs.

(7) Ohio State Buckeyes (20-11)



KenPom: Villanova: 12 | Ohio State: 31 Where: PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

TV/Streaming: CBS Odds by DraftKings : Villanova -5.5

Villanova’s quest for a fourth National Championship continues on Sunday as they take on the 7-seed Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2nd Round of the NCAA Tournament.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.