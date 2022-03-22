State of the Nova Nation: How Sweet It Is and a Wild Weekend

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma and Pat break down the crazy weekend of action in the NCAA Tournament. First, the duo recap Villanova’s dominant win over Delaware and its clutch win over Ohio State. They discuss Jordan Longino’s injury, Jermaine Samuels’ stellar play and Eric Dixon’s re-emergence. Then, they do a general recap of the Round of 64 and 32 games, and ask questions like, who pulled off the biggest upset? Which team left is the most dominant? This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all of their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection, at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.