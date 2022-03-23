The Sun’s Arizin: Jay Wright’s NCAA Tournament Record

Happy Wednesday Nova Nation! After last week’s run to the Sweet 16, Jay Wright is now 32-15 when it comes to NCAA Tournament games. That’s pretty darn good, considering that no matter what, he’ll leave this season “averaging” two wins for every loss (aka a trip to the Sweet 16). Very few are the coaches that achieve that kind of success.

So today I figured we’d take a deeper dive into that NCAA Tournament record to see if there are any predictions we can make for what this week will look like for Villanova.

How does Jay Wright perform in the Sweet 16?

Wright is a modest 4-3 in the Sweet 16 for his career. But that can be a little misleading unless you put it in context. All three of Jay’s losses have come against 1 Seeds while his team was seeded 5th or lower. In the four games he won, his teams were Top 3 Seeds, and all of the opponents were a 5 seed or higher.

Michigan doesn’t fall into either of these categories, but it does bode well that when Jay has a quality team in the Sweet 16, they advance.

How does Jay Wright perform as the higher seed?

When you’re the higher seed, you’re generally going to be favored to win the game. And for the most part, that’s how things have gone for Jay. He’s 24-5 when facing a lower seed. And for anyone thinking that’s inflated by early rounds, don’t worry, it extends to the later rounds two. In the Sweet 16 and beyond, Wright is 5-1 when facing a lower seed, with the lone loss coming to #3 Florida in 2006.

So how does that compare to this week? It’s very favorable when you look at Michigan as an 11 Seed. In fact, Wright is a perfect 14-0 when facing an 11 Seed or lower in any round of the tournament.

Looking beyond that to a possible matchup with Houston, we go back to Wright’s 5-1 record against lower seeds in later rounds. Wright’s teams may have had some trouble making it to the second weekend in the past, but once they get there they perform pretty darn well.

How does Jay Wright perform as the lower seed?

As the lower seed, Jay Wright is 6-10 all time. But again, so context is needed here if we’re going to apply this to any potential future matchups like Arizona. Six of those ten losses came when Villanova was a 9 seed or lower, with the only win in that scenario coming when the Wildcats upset Clemson in 2008.

The far more telling stat is Jay’s record with a quality team. As a 2 or 3 seed facing a higher seeded opponent in the NCAA Tournament, Jay’s Villanova teams are 4-1 with the lone loss coming to UNC in 2009. And in that scenario, facing a 1 seed in the Elite 8 with a trip to the Final Four on the line, Wright’s a perfect 2-0.

So let’s start with the predictions Nova Nation, how do you think Villanova will fare this week in San Antonio?

Poll How will the Villanova Wildcats perform this weekend? Not-So-Sweet 16 Loss

Advance To Elite 8 But No Further

We’re Heading To New Orleans! vote view results 2% Not-So-Sweet 16 Loss (2 votes)

50% Advance To Elite 8 But No Further (39 votes)

46% We’re Heading To New Orleans! (36 votes) 77 votes total Vote Now

In other news...

Sweet 16: Villanova vs Michigan

Shander: Best Sweet 16 March Madness bets, including Villanova vs. Michigan | PhillyVoice

Already filled with upsets and historic victories, the NCAA Tournament hits the halfway point with plenty of drama in hand. Villanova is still alive and takes on a dangerous Michigan team, but that’s far from the only action – especially from a wagering standpoint. When betting the Sweet 16 or Elite 8, it’s important to look at the recent tournament games more than anything season-long, even if it’s an ATS record.

2022 NCAA tournament: Previewing Big Ten Sweet Sixteen matchups | Inside the Hall

The Big Ten advanced only two teams to the second weekend of the 2022 NCAA tournament and has a 9-7 record through 16 games.

Michigan basketball's big challenge: Inside look at Villanova | Detroit Free Press

Jim Boeheim, Jim Calhoun, Martin Ingelsby, Billy Lange break down Sweet 16 matchup between Michigan Wolverines, Villanova Wildcats in NCAA tournament

Villanova Men’s Basketball

Ranking the all-time starting fives for the 2022 NCAA tournament Sweet 16 teams | ESPN

What if every Sweet 16 could bring back its greatest players for another NCAA tournament run? We imagined what that starting 5 might look like.

Thursday's Sweet 16 Best Bets and Odds: Bank on Villanova and Gonzaga | Sports Illustrated

Thursday's Sweet 16 Best Bets and Odds: Bank on Villanova and Gonzaga

With memorable career winding down, Collin Gillespie hoping he has 4 games left in Villanova | Courier Times

Collin Gillespie made quite an impression the first time Villanova's Jay Wright saw him play live. He has a chance to close his college career in similar fashion

March Madness: 16 NBA Draft prospects to watch in the Sweet 16 | Basketball News

Who are the notable 2022 NBA Draft prospects to watch during the Sweet 16? Here is a guide, with a scouting report for each player.

NBA Wildcats

Duane Rankin: "Didn't they lose to Buffalo?" … | HoopsHype

Duane Rankin: “Didn’t they lose to Buffalo?” Mikal Bridges when asked if he and Deandre Ayton talked about possible Arizona-Villanova matchup in Elite 8.

Josh Hart Is Making The Most Of His Extra Shots With Trail Blazers | Forbes

Portland's Josh Hart has found new aspects of his game since coming over in a trade before the deadline from the New Orleans Pelicans.

How does Donte DiVincenzo fit with Kings long-term? | Sactown Royalty

The Big Ragu has been hit or miss in his first 16 games with the Kings.

Villanova Football

CAA Football Announces Schedule For 2022 Season | Colonial Athletic Association (CAA Sports)

CAA Football has announced its schedule for the 2022 season, which features all 13 teams playing 11 games over a 12-week period.