State of the Nova Nation: Michigan Preview, Johnny Avello from DraftKings and Your Questions!

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post.

Episode Description: This episode is sponsored by Homefield, be sure to use promo code “VUHOOPS” at checkout for a discount on homefieldapparel.com to let them know we sent you. Emma and Pat get you ready for Villanova’s Sweet 16 matchup by breaking down the Michigan Wolverines. The duo dissect Hunter Dickinson’s gameplan, Michigan’s perimeter shooters, and the team’s strengths and weaknesses. They answer key questions like, how can ‘Nova’s defense limit Dickinson? How can ‘Nova exploit Dickinson on offense? Then, they preview Villanova’s potential Elite 8 matchup against the winner of the 5 Houston vs 1 Arizona game. In the next part of the show, Emma and Pat welcome on the Director of Race and Sports Operations at DraftKings, Johnny Avello. Avello gives his insights into why betting booms during the NCAA Tournament and analyzes some key trends. Lastly, Emma and Pat return to answer a full mailbag of questions from listeners. This episode is also sponsored by 19nine Threads, check out all of their awesome apparel, including their Villanova collection, at 19nine.com. Be sure to subscribe to the show, leave a rating and follow us on Twitter @SoNNpod.

If the embedded player doesn’t load below, you may also listen to the episode by clicking here.