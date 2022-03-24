Villanova vs. Michigan: NCAA Sweet 16 Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

|
|
2022 NCAA Sweet 16
SOUTH REGION
Thursday, March 24th, 2022
7:29pm ET
(2) Villanova Wildcats (28-7) vs.
(11) Michigan Wolverines (19-14)
KenPom: Villanova: 11 | Michigan: 27
Where: AT&T Center | San Antonio, TX
TV/Streaming: TBS
Odds by DraftKings: Villanova -5
Villanova’s postseason continues in the South Regional Semifinal against the 11th seeded Michigan Wolverines.
