Villanova vs. Houston: NCAA Tournament Game Chat, Stats, Streaming, Odds, and more

2022 NCAA Elite 8

SOUTH REGION FINAL

Saturday, March 26th, 2022 6:09pm ET

(2) Villanova Wildcats (29-7) vs.

(5) Houston Cougars (32-5)



KenPom: Villanova: 10 | Houston: 2 Where: AT&T Center | San Antonio, TX

TV/Streaming: TBS Watch on FuboTV Odds by DraftKings : Villanova +2.5 Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

(2) Villanova Wildcats (29-7) vs.(5) Houston Cougars (32-5)

Villanova’s postseason continues with a trip to the Final Four on the line as they take on the Houston Cougars in the South Region Final.

This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.

We’ll have a recap up shortly after the game.