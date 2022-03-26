Villanova’s Justin Moore set for MRI

In the waning seconds of Villanova’s South Region Championship against Houston, junior shooting guard Justin Moore went down and immediately began grabbing his leg. The Maryland native immediately went to the bench and didn’t see the court for the balance of the game.

Following the game, Jay Wright reported that x-rays on Moore’s lower right leg showed no broken bones. An MRI will be performed when the Wildcats return to campus. Wright added, “...it’s probably not good.”

Moore returned to the court for the post-game celebration on crutches.

Before going down, Moore played 37 minutes in the Elite 8 game; he tallied eight points and a pair of rebounds against the Cougars. He has been averaging 13 points during the NCAA Tournament for ‘Nova.